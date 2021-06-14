Advertisement

Topeka Santa Fe Band performs first show of 2021 season

By Isaac French
Updated: 11 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka ensembles performed in front of a crowd for the first time this year on Sunday night.

The Topeka Santa Fe Band performed at the Gage Park Amphi Theater along with dancers from The Beverly Bernardi Post Conservatory Of Dance.

It was the first public performance for the dancers since March of 2020 and the first concert of The Topeka Santa Fe Band’s 2021 season. The band says they’re happy to finally be performing in front of smiling faces again.

The Topeka Santa Fe Band’s next performance at Gage Park will be on Sunday July 11th.

