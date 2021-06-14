Advertisement

Topeka Fire Department holds Camp Courage for women interested in firefighting career

The Topeka Fire Department’s Camp Courage kicked off at the TFD Training Academy on Monday.
By Marissa Ventrelli and Chris Fisher
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department’s Camp Courage kicked off at the TFD Training Academy on Monday.

The week-long camp is open to 14 to 18-year-old girls who want a closer look at what a career in firefighting is really like. Female firefighters from departments including Lawrence, Mission Township, Topeka, and Kansas City, Kansas, participated in the camp. For their first day, the girls tried on gear, got a tour of a fire engine, and climbed an aerial ladder.

Topeka High student Alesia Alvarez became interested in firefighting when she joined Jobs for America’s Graduates, or JAG. “Firefighting sounds really fun, and I can’t have a desk job. I move too much and I’m very active, so I just thought firefighting sounded really fun, so I was like, ‘let’s do that!’ and it’s stuck with me ever since.” Alvarez said she’s excited to learn how to rescue someone from a car and use a fire hose.

According to the Harvard Business Review, over 95 percent of firefighters nationwide are men. Camp Courage wants to show women that a career in firefighting is possible for anyone, regardless of gender. “I always tell girls, anything you set your mind to, you can do,” said Topeka Firefighter Brendy Muninger. “I was fortunate, I grew up in a family where I was never told I couldn’t do anything, and I think that’s the main barrier. I think there’s still a lot of [girls who] don’t think they can do it when obviously you can because there’s females behind me that are living and breathing this job.”

