Spirit of Kansas fireworks show & festival “back in full”

(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Updated: 14 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks + Recreation says the annual fireworks show and festival at Lake Shawnee is “back in full” after COVID canceled all of 2020′s planned festivities.

This is the 24th year the 4th of July Festival will be hosted at locations around Lake Shawnee.

Organizers say all main attractions will continue on as planned for 2021, including the car show, Blues Festival, Golf Tournaments, Water Ski Show, and the Capitol Federal Spirit of Kansas fireworks display.

SNCO Parks + Rec says while many things are staying the same, one isn’t. There will be no shuttle transportation provided to and from the lake.

Spirit of Kansas Schedule:

TimeEvent
9 a.m.Car Show (8 a.m. registration) in Tinman Circle
10 a.m.Golf Tournaments at Lake Shawnee and Cypress Ridge Golf Courses
11 a.m.Food and craft vendors open until 7:30 p.m.
11:30 a.m.Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival begins at 11:30 a.m
6:30-7:45 p.m.Shawnee County Boat & Ski Club’s Water Ski Show
10 p.m.Capitol Federal Spirit of Kansas fireworks display synchronized to patriotic music on 107.7 FM

Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival Schedule

Time
11:15 a.m.Spirit Dancer Dennis Rodgers
11:30 a.m.Color Guard/National Anthem
12 p.m.CC & Coyote Bill
1 p.m.Orphan Jon & The Abandoned w/Alastair Greene
2 p.m.Robbin Kapsalis & Vintage #18
4 p.m.Jeremiah Johnson
5:45 p.m.Indigenous
7:15 p.m.Mike Zito & The Big Band
9 p.m.Levee Town & Howard Mahan

WIBW-TV is a proud co-sponsor of the annual Spirit of Kansas.

