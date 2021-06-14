Shawnee Co.’s use of Coronavirus Relief Funds examined

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners got a look at how Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) have been used across the community at their Monday meeting.

Officials said Shawnee County received $36, 763,812 dollars in CRF.

Officials said the county’s SPARK Committee awarded money to several businesses, non-profits, school districts, tax authorities and Shawnee County Departments.

Some of the money went towards items to improve internet connection while employees worked remotely, making offices safe for social distancing, and allowed organizations to provide aid to those who struggled financially during the pandemic.

“Given such a short time frame to distribute these funds and to get some of these projects done it was a pretty hearty endeavor,” said Commissioner Aaron Mays.

Organizations that were received the funds were researched and presented to commissioners in previous meetings by the SPARK committee.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.