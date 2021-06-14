Advertisement

Shawnee Co.’s use of Coronavirus Relief Funds examined

(WBRC)
By Kimberly Donahue
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners got a look at how Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) have been used across the community at their Monday meeting.

Officials said Shawnee County received $36, 763,812 dollars in CRF.

Officials said the county’s SPARK Committee awarded money to several businesses, non-profits, school districts, tax authorities and Shawnee County Departments.

Some of the money went towards items to improve internet connection while employees worked remotely, making offices safe for social distancing, and allowed organizations to provide aid to those who struggled financially during the pandemic.

“Given such a short time frame to distribute these funds and to get some of these projects done it was a pretty hearty endeavor,” said Commissioner Aaron Mays.

Organizations that were received the funds were researched and presented to commissioners in previous meetings by the SPARK committee.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Freel, 55, and Spencer Mishmash, 21, both of Topeka, were arrested after a traffic stop...
Pair busted for drugs after overnight traffic stop
Topeka police investigate a shooting on June 11 in the 700 block of SE Hackberry that injured...
Two teens injured in separate weekend shootings
A new fence around the Governor’s Mansion in Topeka popped up on Thursday, raising questions...
Fence built around Governor’s Mansion at Cedar Crest
23-year-old Davionne Starks-Briggs of Houston, Texas was booked into the Richardson Co. Jail in...
Jackson Co. chase ends in Nebraska
Worlds of Fun cutting days due to staffing issues

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Salute Our Heroes - Ryan Mellen, John Payne
Two Topeka firefighters receive the Medal of Honor for outperforming their duties on a call
Former Topeka High golfer Rachel Stous competed in the Topeka Golf Association Match Play...
Topeka High grad Rachel Stous aims for professional golf career
Former Topeka High golfer Rachel Stous competed in the Topeka Golf Association Match Play...
Former Trojan Rachel Stous aims for professional greens
Hot Car
Hot Cars