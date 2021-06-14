Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Health Department to conduct food system study

(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Updated: 12 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Department (SCHD) will conduct a study of the food system in the area.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners unanimously approved a contract that would permit SCHD with the Kansas Health Institute to look into possible changes to ensure access to healthy food for everyone and overall improvements that can be made.

“One of, I think the biggest importance of this is that we know is that food issues here in Shawnee County were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and so we’re really going to be diving into the food security and food access issues,” said SCHD’s Craig Barnes.

The study will start at the end of the month and run till the end of January.

