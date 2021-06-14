Advertisement

Salina man arrested in Morris County after allegedly stealing car

Hassan Wiliford of Salina
Hassan Wiliford of Salina(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man is in custody after being arrested over the weekend in Morris County.

Around 10 am on June 12, Morris County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of X Ave. on reports of a suspicious person. After investigating the scene, the deputies arrested 38-year-old Hassan Wiliford of Salina on suspicion of burglary and criminal trespassing. Wiliford was believed to be driving a stolen vehicle, which was later located by Morris County Sheriff’s deputies.

Wiliford is also suspected of stealing a vehicle in Mitchell County and of a robbery in Saline County. He was turned over to Saline County authorities on Saturday evening in connection with felony crimes.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police investigate a shooting on June 11 in the 700 block of SE Hackberry that injured...
Two teens injured in separate weekend shootings
23-year-old Davionne Starks-Briggs of Houston, Texas was booked into the Richardson Co. Jail in...
Jackson Co. chase ends in Nebraska
Junction City Police confirm one person was killed in a shooting June 11, 2021.
Victim in JC shooting identified as Ft. Riley soldier
A woman’s body was found near the Kansas River in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday morning.
Woman’s body found near boat ramp in Kansas City, Kansas
Wind damage Sac and Fox Truck Stop
Storms Produce 70+ MPH Winds

Latest News

Just a Buck - June 14th
Just a Buck - June 14th
Flint Hills Discovery Center hosting Christmas in July event
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 6-14-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 6-14-21
(File Photo/June 2018) Volunteers pass out free fans at the Topeka Salvation Army.
Free fans available to help Topekans beat the heat