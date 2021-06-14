Salina man arrested in Morris County after allegedly stealing car

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man is in custody after being arrested over the weekend in Morris County.

Around 10 am on June 12, Morris County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of X Ave. on reports of a suspicious person. After investigating the scene, the deputies arrested 38-year-old Hassan Wiliford of Salina on suspicion of burglary and criminal trespassing. Wiliford was believed to be driving a stolen vehicle, which was later located by Morris County Sheriff’s deputies.

Wiliford is also suspected of stealing a vehicle in Mitchell County and of a robbery in Saline County. He was turned over to Saline County authorities on Saturday evening in connection with felony crimes.

