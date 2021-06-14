Advertisement

RCPD: Riley Co. teen accused of violent threat

MS man sentenced for stalking more than 30 Evansville teens on social media
By Little Apple Post
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged assault and have made an arrest.

Just before 9p.m. Saturday, police filed a report for aggravated assault, domestic battery, and criminal damage to property in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

Officers listed 18- and 44-year-old men as the victims when it was reported a 44-year-old suspect damaged the 18-year-old victim’s car and an 18-year-old suspect punched out a window in the 44-year-old victim’s car and threatened him with a knife.

Police arrested Eli Smith, 18, of Ogden, on requested charges of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and domestic battery. Smith is confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $5,000. The estimated total loss associated with this case is unknown at this time, according to RCPD.

