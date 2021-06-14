Advertisement

Pair busted for drugs after overnight traffic stop

Patrick Freel, 55, and Spencer Mishmash, 21, both of Topeka, were arrested after a traffic stop...
By Chris Fisher
Updated: 15 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says two men are facing multiple charges after a traffic stop early Monday morning.

Officials say around 1:15 a.m. a deputy pulled over a green 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck near SW 11th St and SW Topeka Blvd.

The Sheriff’s Office said while the vehicle was stopped drugs were located inside the truck.

The driver, Patrick Freel, 55, and passenger, Spencer A. Mismash, 21, both of Topeka were taken into custody.

Both face charges for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Freel faces additional charges including distribution of methamphetamine, failure to stop at a red light, defective headlamps, no vehicle liability insurance, and driving with an expired registration.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident remains under investigation.

