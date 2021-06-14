Monday night forecast: A hot week ahead especially to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heat will stick around all week with highs in the 90s. The good news is the humidity isn’t going to be terribly high but it may increase toward the end of the week where temperatures will be the hottest. The chances for rain increase for the upcoming weekend.

The overall upper level pattern is not supportive of rain so have removed the small chance tonight however a brief shower/storm is still possible north of I-70. Some models are also hinting at isolated showers tomorrow but chances are small enough to where most spots will remain dry so will keep it out of the official forecast. The weather pattern changes by the weekend which will increase the chances for rain and t-storms. Timing and how widespread the rain will be is still unknown so keep checking back through the week for updates especially if you have outdoor plans Saturday and/or Sunday.

Heat will be the big concern all week where highs will be in the 90s and it would not be surprising if actual air temperatures reached the triple digits especially out toward central KS Wednesday through Friday. While the humidity may get higher relatively speaking during this time, heat indices will only be about 5° above the actual air temperature.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds SE/E around 5 mph.

Mid-upper 90s are likely for most spots the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies. The good news is the winds will increase as well helping to mix around the hot airmass that will be in place.

This weekend did put in a storm chance at night: Friday night and Saturday night then a storm system moving through Sunday night into Monday. The timing will be adjusted through the week in case there is rain that lasts into the daytime hours of the weekend. By the way summer officially begins at 10:32pm Sunday so the first full day is on Monday.

Taking Action:

While the humidity will be relatively low for the next several days, it will still remain hot so keep up with your heat safety actions: Stay hydrated and stay safe. While a pop up shower/storm can’t be ruled out in the next couple days, the next best chance for rain won’t be until late Friday into Friday night at the earliest with uncertainty on how long any rain may linger into Saturday.

