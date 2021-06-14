KHP introduces new Police Service Dog

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has a new Police Service Dog.

PSD Ares is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois from Holland. He is certified in explosive detection and patrol to include evidence recovery, tracking, building clearing, area searches, and handler protection, according to KHP’s Facebook page.

Ares and his handler, Technical Trooper Allen Bosley, completed a 10-week training course in May and will be working in the south-central portion of the state.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.