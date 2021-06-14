Advertisement

KHP introduces new Police Service Dog

The Kansas Highway Patrol has a new Police Service Dog.
The Kansas Highway Patrol has a new Police Service Dog.(KHP Facebook)
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has a new Police Service Dog.

PSD Ares is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois from Holland. He is certified in explosive detection and patrol to include evidence recovery, tracking, building clearing, area searches, and handler protection, according to KHP’s Facebook page.

Ares and his handler, Technical Trooper Allen Bosley, completed a 10-week training course in May and will be working in the south-central portion of the state.

