Kansas Ranked Top Business Climate in West North Central Region

By Marissa Ventrelli
Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Site Selection Magazine recently named Kansas the top business climate in the West North Central region of the United States in 2021, up three spots from the previous year.

Kansas is followed in ranking order by Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota.

Since 2019, nearly $6 billion in new business dollars and nearly 26,000 jobs have been invested into Kansas, according to Governor Laura Kelly.

“Kansas is rapidly building a national, and international, reputation for innovation, strategic investment, economic growth and prosperity – all of which will continue to bring more businesses to our state.” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said.

Site Selection ranked states based on criteria including:

  • Total new and expanded facilities
  • Total new jobs created
  • State tax climate as ranked by the Tax Foundation
  • Rank in the corporate real estate executive portion of the 2020 Site Selection Business Climate Ranking

For a full list of rankings by region, click here.

