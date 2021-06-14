Advertisement

Juneteenth celebration returns to Junction City

For the first time in two years the Juneteenth celebration could be held in Heritage Park in...
For the first time in two years the Juneteenth celebration could be held in Heritage Park in downtown Junction City.(JC Post)
By JC Post
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time in two years the Juneteenth celebration could be held in Heritage Park in downtown Junction City. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the event from happening in 2020.

Brewel Currie, Juneteenth Committee Vice-Chair, said the community was able to come together. “We’re able to have the mask off and actually be around one another and eat together in fellowship and just be wide open.” Currie added that he thought the event brought a lot of unity and joy to the community.

Valerie Guy, Committee member, stated she just enjoyed seeing people come out.” I’m just glad to see everybody out enjoying themselves.”

Activities at Juneteenth ranged from gospel singers and speakers to vendors selling food and other items along with DJ’s playing music.

Juneteenth recognizes the time in Texas in 1865 when slaves first learned about the emancipation proclamation signed by President Abraham Lincoln.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police investigate a shooting on June 11 in the 700 block of SE Hackberry that injured...
Two teens injured in separate weekend shootings
23-year-old Davionne Starks-Briggs of Houston, Texas was booked into the Richardson Co. Jail in...
Jackson Co. chase ends in Nebraska
Junction City Police confirm one person was killed in a shooting June 11, 2021.
Victim in JC shooting identified as Ft. Riley soldier
A woman’s body was found near the Kansas River in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday morning.
Woman’s body found near boat ramp in Kansas City, Kansas
Wind damage Sac and Fox Truck Stop
Storms Produce 70+ MPH Winds

Latest News

Hassan Wiliford of Salina
Salina man arrested in Morris County after allegedly stealing car
Just a Buck - June 14th
Just a Buck - June 14th
Flint Hills Discovery Center hosting Christmas in July event
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 6-14-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 6-14-21
(File Photo/June 2018) Volunteers pass out free fans at the Topeka Salvation Army.
Free fans available to help Topekans beat the heat