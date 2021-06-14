Juneteenth celebration returns to Junction City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time in two years the Juneteenth celebration could be held in Heritage Park in downtown Junction City. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the event from happening in 2020.

Brewel Currie, Juneteenth Committee Vice-Chair, said the community was able to come together. “We’re able to have the mask off and actually be around one another and eat together in fellowship and just be wide open.” Currie added that he thought the event brought a lot of unity and joy to the community.

Valerie Guy, Committee member, stated she just enjoyed seeing people come out.” I’m just glad to see everybody out enjoying themselves.”

Activities at Juneteenth ranged from gospel singers and speakers to vendors selling food and other items along with DJ’s playing music.

Juneteenth recognizes the time in Texas in 1865 when slaves first learned about the emancipation proclamation signed by President Abraham Lincoln.

