Free fans available to help Topekans beat the heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free fans will soon be available to help Topekans beat the sweltering Kansas heat.

The Topeka Salvation Army says they have received 600 fans to give away to elderly and disabled individuals who do not have air conditioning.

The donations were part of $84,000 in fan giveaways from Energy, which distributed all over to communities the utility giant serves.

“The Salvation Army is helping us reach some of the most vulnerable members of our communities and help them stay safe during the heat of summer,” said Cynthia McCarvel, community relations manager for Evergy. “Continuing this program allows us to reach more homes and help those in need.”

The Salvation Army says fans are for vulnerable individuals who do not have air conditioning, and who cannot afford to purchase a fan.

Families interested in getting a free fan will need to sign-up ahead of the June 22, 2021 distribution.

Officials say only one fan per household will be provided. To request one, you will need to go to the Topeka Salvation Army at 1320 SE 6th St. between 9 a.m. to noon, and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Proper ID, proof of household income, and proof of address are required.

