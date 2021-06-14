Advertisement

Flint Hills Discovery Center hosting Christmas in July event

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flint Hills Discovery Center is holding its annual Christmas in July celebration on July 10.

The Discovery Center is partnering with Marine Toys for Tots for a toy donation drive. For every new, unwrapped toy donated, FHDC visitors will receive $2 off their admission on July 10.

The event is open to all families and kids in the area and will feature a special appearance from Santa.

