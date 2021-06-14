Advertisement

Fence built around Governor’s Mansion at Cedar Crest

By Marissa Ventrelli and Chris Fisher
Updated: 14 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new fence around the Governor’s Mansion in Topeka popped up on Thursday, raising questions from the community about security.

13 NEWS has reached out to Governor Kelly’s office for more information, but they have yet to respond. We will update this story if we find out more information.

The Governors’ Mansions in Iowa and Kentucky have both installed fences within the past year due to security concerns.

