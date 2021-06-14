Brown Co. town comes together to pick up after storm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday’s storm brought wind gusts reaching up to 80-miles an hour which left a lot of people needing help. First responders and community members were ready to step up.

“We had a lot of down power lines, a lot of road closures a lot of trees, structural damage, roofs and building that were completely ripped off or damaged,” said Brown County Dispatcher Erin Pieterzak.

Brown County dispatchers led the charge of getting people around Hiawatha the help they needed.

“Several units were out patrolling to see where the weather was coming in, how it was coming into our county, the direction of travel and then notifying us and each other, they also went around all of those communities that it did hit to see where they could be helpful calling in that damage so we could get electric company’s called, firefighters called to get that assistance out there”

Some parts of the county were hit worse than others.

“It breaks my heart, as a board member we tried to work really hard on making the streets look nice and the town hall look nice but the damage was just kind of heartbreaking,” said Sharon Willey.

Powhattan was hit with wind gusts of over 70-miles an hour which left the roof of its city hall scattered across Main Street. “I know in Powhattan we had the fire department out well into the overnight hours blocking streets and roads because power lines were down, the electric company was overwhelmed.”

The storms may have torn the town apart but it brought the community together.

“Our city hall office was pretty badly damaged, it lost most of its roof but immediately people were coming in and taking out things that haven’t been damaged, people started helping us pick up the ceiling tiles that got soaked and fell out, we’re a town of only about seventy five or eighty, so most of the town was here over the last few days.”

Brown Countians spent the rest of today carrying out memorabilia that was undamaged from the American Legion.

