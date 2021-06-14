Ben Moser captures fourth City Match Play title

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the fourth time in his career, Ben Moser finished as the winner of the Topeka Golf Association Match Play tournament.

This time around, he had a bigger hill to climb to come out on top. His competitor, Rachel Stous, won the 15th and 16th hole to take a two hole lead. Stous would have become the first woman to win the Match Play title.

He won holes to close out the tournament and tied it up, forcing a sudden death tournament. In first hole of the sudden death elimination, Stous missed a three-foot par putt and Moser won.

“Feels good man,” Moser said. “I haven’t been playing too much this year, and to come out and to be able to beat one of the best golfers in Topeka, it always feels good to win. It was extremely competitive. Rachel played great and I knew she’d play great coming into this. She’s so stready and on point all the time. I was down two going in with two left and I told myself I’ve just got to keep hitting good shots and if she falters she falters. You don’t like to see somebody do that, but obviously I won so that makes up for it I guess.”

Moser’s four Match Play title wins is believed to be the most won by a single person in the events history.

