Areas of Shawnee Co. could see extended hours for liquor sales

(KXII)
By Kimberly Donahue
Updated: 12 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Certain parts of Shawnee Co. could see longer hours for liquor sales.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Monday that would move the starting time to sell liquor on Sundays to 9 AM.

The change would affect 10 liquor stores in the unincorporated parts of the county.

County Counselor Jim Crowl said it’s a chance to take advantage of changes in state law.

“Any county, any city in the state can adopt a resolution or an ordinance that expands the time of alcohol purchases on Sundays,” he explained.

The change does not go into effect right away.

Once the resolution is published within the week, it can be petitioned for up to 60 days.

That could send the issue to the ballot for a vote.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

