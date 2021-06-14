Andrew Benintendi placed on 10-Day IL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi will be on the 10-Day injured list while recovering from a right rib fracture.

Alec Lewis with The Athletic reports the injury happened while Benintendi was making a throw during a game against the Oakland Athletics.

Mike Matheny announced Royals LF Andrew Benintendi is moving to the IL with a right rib injury. Happened when he made a throw in Oakland. Edward Olivares will be up. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) June 14, 2021

The left fielder has hit the third most home runs on the team and has logged the fourth most RBIs.

Kansas City has recalled Edward Olivares from a Triple-A team to take Benintendi’s spot.

We have made the following roster moves. #Royals pic.twitter.com/kkplU6hhiK — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 14, 2021

