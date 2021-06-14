Andrew Benintendi placed on 10-Day IL
Updated: 14 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi will be on the 10-Day injured list while recovering from a right rib fracture.
Alec Lewis with The Athletic reports the injury happened while Benintendi was making a throw during a game against the Oakland Athletics.
The left fielder has hit the third most home runs on the team and has logged the fourth most RBIs.
Kansas City has recalled Edward Olivares from a Triple-A team to take Benintendi’s spot.
