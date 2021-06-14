Advertisement

Andrew Benintendi placed on 10-Day IL

Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi strikes out swinging to end the ninth inning of a...
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi strikes out swinging to end the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Updated: 14 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi will be on the 10-Day injured list while recovering from a right rib fracture.

Alec Lewis with The Athletic reports the injury happened while Benintendi was making a throw during a game against the Oakland Athletics.

The left fielder has hit the third most home runs on the team and has logged the fourth most RBIs.

Kansas City has recalled Edward Olivares from a Triple-A team to take Benintendi’s spot.

