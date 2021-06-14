Advertisement

2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say they have made a second arrest in a weekend shooting that killed a man and left more than a dozen more people wounded after gunfire rang out on in a busy, downtown Austin entertainment district.

Austin police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday at Harker Heights High School in Harker Heights. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Austin police say they are working closely with the Killeen Independent School District and its police department in the investigation. The school district is about 70 miles north of Austin.

Austin police announced a prior arrest Saturday, hours after the early-morning shooting.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon has said investigators believe the violence started as a dispute between two parties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Freel, 55, and Spencer Mishmash, 21, both of Topeka, were arrested after a traffic stop...
Pair busted for drugs after overnight traffic stop
Topeka police investigate a shooting on June 11 in the 700 block of SE Hackberry that injured...
Two teens injured in separate weekend shootings
A new fence around the Governor’s Mansion in Topeka popped up on Thursday, raising questions...
Fence built around Governor’s Mansion at Cedar Crest
23-year-old Davionne Starks-Briggs of Houston, Texas was booked into the Richardson Co. Jail in...
Jackson Co. chase ends in Nebraska
Worlds of Fun cutting days due to staffing issues

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Firefighters brace for what's shaping up to be a brutal wildfire season.
West's record-breaking heat and drought fueling fires
Even as the U.S. is set to cross the grim milestone of 600,000 deaths from the virus on...
White House to host ‘independence from virus’ bash for July 4
Biden preparing intensely for Putin's tactics with aides and allies.
Biden looks to ease EU trade tensions ahead of Putin summit
Cpl. Chris Sagan conducts a maintenance check on a Beretta M9 pistol at III Marine...
US military guns keep vanishing, some used in street crimes