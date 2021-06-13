Advertisement

Woman’s body found near boat ramp in Kansas City, Kansas

A woman’s body was found near the Kansas River in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday morning.
A woman’s body was found near the Kansas River in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday morning.
By Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman’s body was found near the Kansas River in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday morning.

Wyandotte County Sheriff’s department spokesman Capt. Kyle Harvey said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The woman’s body was reported shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday near a boat ramp on the river.

Harvey said the woman was in her mid 60s, but authorities did not immediately identify her. No arrests were reported immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Junction City Police confirm one person was killed in a shooting June 11, 2021.
Victim in JC shooting identified as Ft. Riley soldier
Kansas highway traffic.
Dept. of Revenue urges Kansans to renew driver’s licenses
Wind damage Sac and Fox Truck Stop
Storms Produce 70+ MPH Winds
Two teens shot in weekend shooting incidents
Brookwood Shopping Center welcomes a new fashion boutique
A new shop just opened up in Brookwood Shopping Center

Latest News

Blaisdell provides safety tips when planning to attend the pool in hot temperatures
Local lifeguard provides pool safety tips as the temperature rises
Blaisdell provides safety tips when planning to attend the pool in hot temperatures
Blaisdell provides safety tips when planning to attend the pool in hot temperatures
The Topeka Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire located at 400 NE Burgess...
No one was hurt in house fire on NE Burgess on Sunday
Psychiatric facilities have enough beds to treat children in Kansas in need of intensive mental...
Worker shortage causes long waits for child psychiatric care
A fire disrupted opening night at the Crown Uptown Theatre in Wichita after lighting appeared...
Fire disrupts live theater performance in Wichita Saturday