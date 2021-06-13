Woman’s body found near boat ramp in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman’s body was found near the Kansas River in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday morning.

Wyandotte County Sheriff’s department spokesman Capt. Kyle Harvey said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The woman’s body was reported shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday near a boat ramp on the river.

Harvey said the woman was in her mid 60s, but authorities did not immediately identify her. No arrests were reported immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.