Victims of crimes to be awarded over $165K

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By Kimberly Donahue
Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 273 victims of violent crime will be awarded financial compensation, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Schmidt said the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board at their June meeting awarded $167,215.75 in aid to victims in 174 new cases and additional expenses in 99 cases previously submitted.

According to Schmidt, the Board determines claims that are eligible for payment and how much money will be awarded to each claimant.

Awards are limited to a maximum total amount of $25,000 with limitations of $5,000 for funeral expense, $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.

A portion of assessed court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees and restitution paid by convicted offenders provides funding to the program.

