Advertisement

Two teens shot in weekend shooting incidents

By Kimberly Donahue
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department reports two teens were shot in separate shooting events in the city this weekend.

According to officials the victim of a Friday night shooting on SE Hackberry was a 15-year-old boy who was suffering from non-life-threatening wounds to the arm.

Police said the boy refused a report and was uncooperative with the investigation.

In a separate incident on Saturday, officials reported a 13-year-old girl was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

A location was not given for that incident.

It is being investigated as a possible accidental shooting.

Investigation continues on both incidents but TPD said they are not connected to one another.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Junction City Police confirm one person was killed in a shooting June 11, 2021.
Victim in JC shooting identified as Ft. Riley soldier
Kansas highway traffic.
Dept. of Revenue urges Kansans to renew driver’s licenses
Wind damage Sac and Fox Truck Stop
Storms Produce 70+ MPH Winds
Brookwood Shopping Center welcomes a new fashion boutique
A new shop just opened up in Brookwood Shopping Center

Latest News

Blaisdell provides safety tips when planning to attend the pool in hot temperatures
Local lifeguard provides pool safety tips as the temperature rises
Blaisdell provides safety tips when planning to attend the pool in hot temperatures
Blaisdell provides safety tips when planning to attend the pool in hot temperatures
The Topeka Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire located at 400 NE Burgess...
No one was hurt in house fire on NE Burgess on Sunday
Psychiatric facilities have enough beds to treat children in Kansas in need of intensive mental...
Worker shortage causes long waits for child psychiatric care
A fire disrupted opening night at the Crown Uptown Theatre in Wichita after lighting appeared...
Fire disrupts live theater performance in Wichita Saturday