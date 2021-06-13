Two teens shot in weekend shooting incidents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department reports two teens were shot in separate shooting events in the city this weekend.

According to officials the victim of a Friday night shooting on SE Hackberry was a 15-year-old boy who was suffering from non-life-threatening wounds to the arm.

Police said the boy refused a report and was uncooperative with the investigation.

In a separate incident on Saturday, officials reported a 13-year-old girl was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

A location was not given for that incident.

It is being investigated as a possible accidental shooting.

Investigation continues on both incidents but TPD said they are not connected to one another.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

