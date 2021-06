‘Tap That Topeka’ brings hundreds downtown for beer festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership says ‘Tap That Topeka’ is the largest beer-fest in the Midwest.

“Tap That Topeka” was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 but it returned Saturday to a sold out crowd.

The festival offered over 300 different beers from over 70 different breweries along with entertainment options such as music and food trucks.

The Greater Topeka Partnership also took care of designated drivers.

The festival offered special ticket holders who were designated drivers free non-alcoholic beverages, free food, and access to shaded areas as they wait to give their friends a ride home.

“Having a friend or family member being your designated driver is very important to get you home safely because we don’t want any issues during this event we want a safe event for the community and to have fun’” said Stephanie Norwood, Director of Events at Greater Topeka Partnership.

