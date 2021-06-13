A Second Cool Night Tonight with Warm Weather on the Way

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overnight tonight we are looking to cool things down to the lower 60s once again. It’ll be a good night to relax on the back patio and spend time with friends and family outdoors.

Afternoon highs will gradually get warmer tomorrow and Monday with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. The good news is humidity stays low so things won’t be as humid at least for next two or three days. A weak boundary could slightly impact our weather Monday night and bring a very low chance of seeing rain on Monday with the best chances being in north central Kansas. More models are now beginning to suggest isolated showers on Monday night, however the chances are still fairly low and rainfall likely won’t accumulate to anything much higher than 0.10 inches unfortunately.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Southeast breeze.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the middle 90s. Southeast winds between 5-10 mph. Very low overnight rain chance.

Tuesday will be a degree or two cooler, but still warm with highs in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies. Lows will also start slowly creeping up too likely being in the upper 60s by Tuesday night.

The warming trend just keeps on coming with highs in the middle 90s by midweek with Thursday potentially being near 100 degrees for some areas. The model data, however, ranges greatly on just how hot we’ll get by Thursday based on how much moisture we can get back into the atmosphere by then. In either case, Thursday will likely be the hottest day this week and potentially the hottest day some of us have seen all year.

Another cold front is looking to possibly pass through on Thursday evening and could bring us a chance for rain showers and storms. Right now, the rain chances are fairly low during that time.

Low Rain Chances Monday Before Heat Wave (WIBW)

Taking Action:

While the humidity will be low for the next several days, it will still remain hot so keep up with your heat safety actions: Stay hydrated and stay safe. You could even give your AC a break tonight and open the windows again tonight!

