No one was hurt in house fire on NE Burgess on Sunday

By Danielle Martin
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one was hurt in a structure fire in northeast Topeka on Sunday morning.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire located at 400 NE Burgess Ave., just before 5:30 AM on Sunday.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-story detached garage.

Firefighters began an exterior defensive fire attack, keeping the fire confined to the structure of fire origin.

There was no one inside at the time of the fire and all occupants of the house were accounted for.

Topeka Fire says the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

The estimated damage loss is $8,500.

Anyone with information you’re asked to contact crime stoppers at (785)-234-0007.

