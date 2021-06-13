Local lifeguard provides pool safety tips as the temperature rises

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -In order to have some fun in the sun, there are some reminders you should keep in mind before stepping into the water.

As the temperatures increase, so does the number of people entering the gates of the pool.

“We definitely have had a lot of patrons in the past couple of weeks because it has been getting hot the first few weeks were a little slow because it was rainy and there were thunderstorms but things are finally starting to pick up and its really good to see,” said Kyler Lamb.

But just because you are cooling off in the water, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t disregard other safety tips.

The assistant manager at Blaisdell shared some things to keep in mind.

“Definitely put on sunscreen and be hydrated, you need to drink a lot of water when these temperatures get really hot we call safety breaks depending on the heat index everyday where we make the patrons get out and they have to drink water and apply sunscreen, everything to keep themselves cool and safe,” Lamb said.

The staff at the Shawnee County aquatic centers and pools work extra hard to make sure the pools are clean for the community but also safe.

“Our pool hours are from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day and our guards get here around 11:30 a.m. to start some opening duties like cleaning up the pool before hand normally we have people working half day or all day and people who work towards the end have to clean up and we clean bathrooms and we disinfect everything put all the chairs down and all the tubes away and lock up,” said Lamb.

Each life guard that signs up to watch over the pool, has been trained to know what to do in various situations.

“You have to take a certification class that is about 20 hours and it is a lot of swimming and back boarding and saving and going through the routines you are going to have to go through every single day,” he said.

