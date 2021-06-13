Less Humid and Slightly Warmer Conditions Today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs expected to reach the lower 90s with skies remaining sunny and winds light from the southeast. The air is also a bit drier today meaning it won’t feel so humid. Overnight tonight we are looking to cool things down to the lower 60s once again.

Highs temperatures will gradually get warmer tomorrow and Monday with highs in the low-mid 90s. The good news is humidity stays low. A weak boundary could slightly impact our weather Monday night and bring a very low chance of seeing rain on Monday with the best chances being in the north. However, even then it is just a low chance.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast wind between 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Southeast breeze.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the middle 90s. Southeast winds between 5-10 mph. Very low overnight rain chance.

Tuesday will be a degree or two cooler, but still warm with highs in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies. Lows will also start slowly creeping up too likely being in the upper 60s by Tuesday night.

The warming trend just keeps on coming with highs in the middle 90s by midweek with Thursday potentially being near 100 degrees for some areas. The model data, however, ranges greatly on just how hot we’ll get by Thursday but that will likely be the hottest day on the 8-day.

Another cold front is looking to possibly pass through on Thursday evening and could bring us a chance for rain showers and storms. Right now, the rain chances are fairly low during that time.

Second Heat Wave Building for the Midweek (WIBW)

Taking Action:

While the humidity will be low for the next several days, it will still remain hot so keep up with your heat safety actions: Stay hydrated and stay safe. You could even give your AC a break tonight and open the windows again tonight!

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.