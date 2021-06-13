Advertisement

K-State to lift COVID-19 gathering restrictions

(KWCH)
By Kimberly Donahue
Updated: 6 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University officials report starting Monday gathering size limits will be lifted for all events and activities both indoors and outdoors.

Indoor gatherings can be held at full capacity of the space including in the workplace, classrooms and research spots.

The school will also resume in-person interviews but search committees for position can decide if they want to go through a virtual process.

The school encourages those eligible who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine to do so.

The vaccine is available at the Lafene Health Center on K-state’s campus Monday through Friday.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is administered and once supply runs out the school will switch to a two-dose vaccination.

An appointment is required.

