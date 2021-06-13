Jackson Co. chase ends in Nebraska

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A wanted fugitive in Nebraska is behind bars after a traffic stop turned into a multi-state chase Saturday night.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse said 23-year-old Davionne Starks-Briggs of Houston, Texas was wanted in Nebraska on a felony robbery warrant and was considered armed and dangerous.

Morse said a Holton Police officer stopped a 2015 Dodge Durango for a traffic infraction on the 400 block of Arizona Street in Holton shortly before 11 pm.

The car driven by Starks-Briggs then stopped in the parking lot of a nearby Casey’s.

The officer tried to arrest Starks-Briggs when he apparently drove away and hit the police car.

Jackson County deputies then joined Holton Police on a chase north of Holton on Highway 75 through Brown Co. and into Falls City, Nebraska.

Morse said north of Falls City, Starks-Briggs car left the highway and into a ditch.

He then ran from the car and into a field where he was captured and taken into custody.

He is being held in the Richardson Co. Jail in Nebraska and further charges are pending.

