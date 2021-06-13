Inaugural Manhattan’s High School Alumni Reunion brought hundreds to Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of alumni gathered in Aggieville on Saturday to take part in the inaugural Manhattan’s High School Alumni reunion.

The Aggieville Business Association along with the Manhattan Convention and Visitors bureau hosted an alumni reunion for all years of graduates in Aggieville this weekend.

“I just think it’s a great idea to get all the decades together and then also to be able to go to other bars and see other decades.” Class of ’87, Terri Brown Olson says.

Each decade of graduates was given a home-base bar or restaurant to meet at, but mingling of classes was highly encouraged.

“We’ve gotten a ton of good feedback. People really enjoying to see their old classmates, old friends.” Aggieville Business Association Marketing and Event Coordinator, Theresa Hougland says.

“They had their yearbooks out they were T-shirts, they were referring back to like their days of high school and it was just really cool to see that come to life.” Aggieville Business Association Marketing and Event Coordinator, Riley Seuser says.

Many times, the planning of high school reunions falls on one or two people, and it can be overwhelming.

“It just takes the workload off of those people that always are in charge of the five-year reunion.” Class of ’74, Russ Briggs says.

Bringing people to Aggieville to enjoy the company of their classmates, along with a car show and free concerts, were among some of the activities this year.

“We’ll probably learn a lot this year but you know it’s nice to be able to do something like this and get people outside inside and kind of bring some business to the ‘Ville.” Kites Bar and Grill owner, Scott Sieben says.

