BBB warns of sweepstakes scams as economy recovers from pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At a time when people may be strapped for cash because of the pandemic, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about the chance of being roped into a sweepstakes scam.

“It is an attempt to trick consumers into thinking they won sweepstakes,” said Denise Groene of the Better Bussiness Bureau.

“What they tend to do is reach out by phone, email or Facebook Messenger to let the consumer know they’re a winner and then the scammer will ask for money.”

Groene said scammers survive off consumer confusion framing their demands as if it’s a legitimate part of the process of winning.

“They will either say it’s for taxes or for the delivery fee for the Mercedes to be delivered to their driveway but there’s always a reason the scammer needs the money to be sent before the consumer can collect the winnings,” she said.

“What we also hear is that a lot of sweepstakes scam victims is that they don’t remember entering that particular sweepstake so just like the lottery if you don’t enter you can’t win.”

The consumer isn’t always the only victim because a scammer may also commit business identity theft.

“A lot of times these scammers will use the name of legitimate sweepstakes like the Publisher’s Clearing House, which is legitimate but the scammers will use the identity of PCH, take their logo and send some stuff out to consumers saying they won,” she siad.

Groene said if the situation seems too good to be true, it probably is.

