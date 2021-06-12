Woman dies from injuries after hit-and-run outside Wichita business

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 26-year-old woman hit by a vehicle in the street near Douglas and Greenwood Streets last weekend, died from her injuries at a Wichita hospital. Wichita police confirm the woman died Friday morning, June 11. A GoFundMe page dedicated to helping her family with medical expenses is now dedicated to raise money for funeral costs. An update on the page said the woman, named Lynny, “lost her battle” at 11:54 a.m., surrounded by family.

The woman was critically injured when a vehicle hit her Saturday evening, June 5, outside of Central Standard Brewing. Police arrested the 18-year-old driver for hit and run and aggravated battery. On Friday, police said the active investigation continues. It will be up to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office to determine official charges against the driver, 18-year-old Bricetin Wedel.

The incident prompted the city of Wichita to make changes to improve pedestrian safety in the neighborhood where the woman was hit. After talks with Central Standard Brewing, the city is implementing several measures with signage, tree-trimming, street-light brightening and marked crosswalk installation. The brewery this week also shared plans to host a benefit for the woman and her family.

