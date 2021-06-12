Advertisement

Wichita firefighter injured on house fire call

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita firefighter was injured in response to a house fire Friday night in west Wichita. Our crew on scene reported seeing an ambulance leave from the call in the 4300 block of West Douglas.

A Wichita fire official said the injured firefighter is a veteran of the department of more than 25 years. We’re told fellow crews pulled the firefighter out of a house and performed CPR.

The official reported that the injured firefighter was initially unresponsive, but was alert when an ambulance transported him to a local hospital. From the scene, he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the fire official said.

