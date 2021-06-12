Washburn University breaks ground on new law school building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University officially took the first steps to add a new building to campus.

The university broke ground on a $34 million-dollar law building that will be built on southeast side of campus.

Washburn University’s latest building will not only be an update to its campus but an upgrade to its law school.

“Our new building, I’m calling it the smart building because it will have fully interrogated technology that will allow us to do many things in the classroom that we’re not doing right now so I’m really excited about that,” said the dean of Washburn University’s Law School, Dr. Carla Pratt.

Fundraising for the project began nearly ten years ago.

“At that time it was just coming out of a recession and enrollment of law school across the country plummeted and so we’ve been building it back, we’ve been building our support group, and building our fundraising capacity,” said President of Washburn University Jerry Farley.

Thanks to donations from some 12,000 different community members and alumni, Washburn exceeded expectations.

“It took a while for the campaign to really get going and it really accelerated these last several years, we thought we might end up around $13 million and in the end over the past year and a half, a bunch more donations came in and we ended up at $14 and a half-million,” said President of Washburn’s Alumni Association, Marshall Meek.

While the first steps of the project took place ceremoniously indoors due to rain, the school is happy to finally move forward.

“I’m so excited today for the donors that are in attendance a lot of them made gifts quite some time ago and now they’re finally going to see the fruits of their labor and its going to be beautiful.”

the new law school is expected to be open by December 2022. It will be able to accommodate 300 students.

