The Topeka community came out to celebrate Juneteenth with a parade Saturday morning

By Reina Flores
Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -June 19 marks the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, the day slaves in Texas learned that the civil war was over and slavery had been abolished.

Saturday morning hundreds of people came together for the annual Juneteenth celebration parade.

Floats, vehicles, dance teams, and a marching band made their way past Williams Magnet School.

People of all ages came out to celebrate the day, including some with a younger perspective.

“Juneteenth is a celebration of the proclamation of when the slaves were free and I just want to celebrate with my community and do this parade and everyone have a good time because black people in our community don’t really get together to celebrate that often,” said Alalaiah Thompson.

Organizers were thrilled with the turnout from the community, the process of making this event possible took several months.

“You have to go through the city and you have to have all of the permits and then you just have a list that you call, fire department, police and we actually did a registration and the deadline was the 29th but there were so many people that we actually extended it until the day of the parade,” Cheryl Thomas said.

Cheryl Thomas says she is happy the hard work leading up to the parade paid off.

“Oh my god, Juneteenth parade, it took a lot of hard work to get it together but I’m so glad that everyone came out and participated, we started back in March but it is just so exciting, it’s so exciting to see the community come together,” she said.

And Cheryl hopes this brings people closer together.

“That we can do more things like this, that we can do more things as a community it’s needed whether you black brown or white,” Thomas said.

There will be a variety of events leading up to June 19th, you can view them here.

