Advertisement

Rising consumer costs could start raising restaurant menu prices

Plate preparation at Two Olives Restaurant in northeast Wichita
Plate preparation at Two Olives Restaurant in northeast Wichita(KWCH 12)
By Lily Wu
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that inflation rose by five percent since from May 2020 to May 2021. That’s the biggest 12-month inflation spike since the 2008 financial crisis. It could force some restaurants and caterers to increase menu prices as their costs also keep rising.

“The price of food has gone up tremendously and I can see it,” said Two Olives Restaurant Chef and Co-owner Randa Toubia. “It’s (been) creeping up in the last couple of months.”

In the last few months, Toubia said she has seen more people dining in at the restaurant, just about the same time that prices have been increasing.

“Just the chicken has gone up, it’s double than it was before All beef prices have gone up, maybe 50 percent up,” she said.

At Two Olives near 29th and Rock Road, in northeast Wichita, Restaurant Manager Ivan Guzman understands the struggles in the food industry.

“We need to hire people because the activity’s come back to normality,” he said. “And yes, I think this situation is not just this restaurant. It’s everywhere.”

Guzman said he also feels the struggle at the grocery store.

“Limes and lemons (are) expensive now. You go to a Mexican store, six months ago you can buy 15 lemons for $1. Right now, it’s only three lemons for $1,” he said.

With costs increasing with demand, prices on the menu likely will go up, Guzman said.

“Of course, we’re going to have to. “We have to do what we have to do, like everybody else,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind damage Sac and Fox Truck Stop
Storms Produce 70+ MPH Winds
Junction City Police confirm one person was killed in a shooting June 11, 2021.
Victim in JC shooting identified as Ft. Riley soldier
Kansas highway traffic.
Dept. of Revenue urges Kansans to renew driver’s licenses
Severe Storm Warning, Watch issued for northeast Kansas
Jeremy Volle, 34, of Topeka and Brandon Croskey, 30, of Topeka were arrested for the May 27th...
Two charged for Shepherd homicide

Latest News

The Topeka community came together to put on a Juneteenth parade
The Topeka community came out to celebrate Juneteenth with a parade Saturday morning
The Topeka community came together to put on a Juneteenth parade
The Topeka community came together to put on a Juneteenth parade
TPS, KDHE and Harvesters partnered for a drive thru vaccine clinic and food pantry. (June 12,...
Local partnerships give people vaccinations and free food
Never Forget Community Memorial held at Evergy Plaza. (June 12, 2021)
Community memorial held for those who lost loved ones during pandemic
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 6-12-2021
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 6-12-2021