Local partnerships give people vaccinations and free food

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools, Harvesters, and KDHE partnered up to make sure no one went home hungry while also holding a vaccine clinic.

KDHE Emergency Management Director Michael McNulty said, “The more we can make the vaccine available, the better off we’re going to be.”

The department of health and environment gave Pfizer vaccines to TPS students who are 12 and older.

“It’s a group that we’ve really been targeting here recently and so, with working with 501 and the other school districts have been really positive,” he said.

Along with the Johnson and Johnson available for the drivers.

On the other side of the Jardine Middle School parking lot, people could pull up and get free food from Harvesters for their mobile food pantry.

“Parents and families could have access to all their needs today,” said Principal Mike Haire.

He said Harvesters’ numbers went up during the pandemic, doubling the number of families they normally help for a few weeks. Since the summer, it’s trickled down with more resources available in Topeka.

“We kind of narrowed back to just a little bit more than we have in the last couple of years,” he said. “Our school district also provides lunches all week long and breakfast for kids so that’s been a nice resource.”

Giving people the chance to get food and a shot if they want -- helps parents who may not have the time to get it during the week.

“For us, a lot of our parents are working. They work 2,3,4 jobs sometimes and being able to access the vaccines during the week or during times they’re normally working so, having this as an opportunity for families to come in, especially with middle school-aged kids being able to be vaccinated, just provides one more resource for families,” said Haire.

“Combining vaccine events with other events that people are going to is really helping all the efforts,” said McNulty.

The group plans to continue offering dual drive-thru events.

