Konza United Way Restaurant Week begins

By Becky Goff
Updated: 18 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The inaugural Konza United Way Restaurant Week started today, with more than 750 passports being distributed throughout the community.

For a donation of just five dollars, community members will receive their Restaurant week passport, which unlocks secret menu items and discounts at 20 Manhattan area restaurants.

At each restaurant, participants will receive a sticker for their passport, and at the completion of restaurant week, the passport can be turned in for the opportunity to win prizes.

All the funds raised from Restaurant week will go to the Konza United Way Community Impact Fund, which provides assistance with health, education, and financial stability.

“Not only can we support our local restaurants, encourage people to get back out, be social, but also give back to some of our greatest need areas in the community.” Konza United Way Executive Director, Tara Claussen says.

“It’s great to be able to support the local community through a great program that’s also benefitting us as local restauranteurs, so it’s awesome to be a part of that.” Nico’s Little Italy Manager, Nicolette Unruh says.

There’s still time for you to get your restaurant week passport here.

