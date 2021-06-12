Advertisement

Junction City Municipal Court’s Court Supervisor retires

By Becky Goff
Updated: 18 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - After working for more than 30 years in Junction City, first as a dispatcher, Junction City Municipal court’s court supervisor, celebrated her retirement on Friday afternoon.

For the past 29 years, Sherilyn Brown has worked as the Court Supervisor for the Junction City Municipal Court.

While she’s excited for retirement, Sherilyn says she will miss serving the community she loves, and her role at the Municipal court.

“You have to love what you do and love them, even though, you know, you don’t know what they’re going through or what they’ve been through.” Junction City Municipal Court Supervisor, Sherilyn Brown says.

Sherilyn says her retirement plans are to spend more time with her 12 grandchildren and enjoy extra time at the beach at Milford Lake.

