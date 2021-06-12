Gov. Kelly submits letter urging LCC to extend disaster declaration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has submitted a letter asking the Legislative Coordinating Council to extend the state of disaster emergency declaration.

There has been resistance against an extension from the Council. They say the state needs to have an exit plan.

Kelly has included a timeline for demobilizing the efforts authorized by the declaration. But, she believes that will take until at least the end of august. Kelly says there are plenty of things, such as vaccinating the young and supplying resources, which need to be done in that timeframe.

“Without a disaster declaration in place, these priorities and objectives cannot be effectively accomplished,” Gov. Kelly said. “As you know, aside from removing the legal basis for conducting much of these efforts, the federal emergency response funding Kansas receives may be immediately imperiled if the disaster declaration expires. Pursuant to KEMA, the Adjutant General loses his authority to mission assign agencies such as the Civil Air Patrol, Highway Patrol, and others as part of the state response. These agencies do not have liability protection for work conducted in these efforts absent the emergency declaration.”

Read the full letter here.

