Fort Riley ends Victory Week with Division Review Ceremony

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley’s 2021 Victory week came to a close Friday morning with a Division Review of the 1st Infantry Division.

This year’s Victory Week recognized the 30th anniversary of the victory in Desert Storm.

Events throughout the week honored those lost during Desert Storm and Desert Shield in 1991.

The Division Review is a long-standing tradition with the Army, retired Lieutenant General Thomas Rhame and Major General D.A. Sims looked over the troops, along with other soldiers who fought during Desert Storm.

“It is without saying, the support from Junction City and Manhattan was absolutely outstanding and it was essential to us.” 1st Infantry Division’s 50th Commanding General, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Thomas G. Rhame says.

“Simply because we are in the midst of greatness, in the presence of members of the Big Red One, who answered the call of their nation, and demonstrated what victory truly means.” 1st Infantry Division Commanding General, Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims says.

The Division Review ceremony was concluded with the Cavalry Charge by the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.