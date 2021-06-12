Advertisement

Former Sedgwick County sheriff, Kansas AG Vern Miller dies at 92

Former Sedgwick County sheriff and Kansas Attorney General Vern Miller has died at the age of 92.
Former Sedgwick County sheriff and Kansas Attorney General Vern Miller has died at the age of 92.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Sedgwick County Sheriff and Kansas Attorney General Vern Miller has died at the age of 92. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, June 11 confirmed that it’d received word of Miller’s death.

Miller was made a sheriff in 1964 and served the leadership role for Sedgwick County until he won the election to become Kansas’ attorney general from 1971 to 1975. Miller was also the Democratic nominee when he ran for Kansas Governor in 1974.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Friday evening released the following statement in response to the news of Miller’s death.

“Vern Miller’s four years of service as Kansas Attorney General left an indelible mark on the office. I was fortunate to meet Vern a few times and understand how his career of service as a law enforcement officer and prosecutor earned him the moniker that became the subtitle of his biography: Legendary Kansas Lawman. I offer my condolences to Vern’s wife, Paula, his family, friends, former staff and colleagues.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police investigate a shooting on June 11 in the 700 block of SE Hackberry that injured...
Two teens injured in separate weekend shootings
23-year-old Davionne Starks-Briggs of Houston, Texas was booked into the Richardson Co. Jail in...
Jackson Co. chase ends in Nebraska
Junction City Police confirm one person was killed in a shooting June 11, 2021.
Victim in JC shooting identified as Ft. Riley soldier
A woman’s body was found near the Kansas River in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday morning.
Woman’s body found near boat ramp in Kansas City, Kansas
Wind damage Sac and Fox Truck Stop
Storms Produce 70+ MPH Winds

Latest News

Hassan Wiliford of Salina
Salina man arrested in Morris County after allegedly stealing car
Just a Buck - June 14th
Just a Buck - June 14th
Flint Hills Discovery Center hosting Christmas in July event
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 6-14-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 6-14-21
(File Photo/June 2018) Volunteers pass out free fans at the Topeka Salvation Army.
Free fans available to help Topekans beat the heat