Former Sedgwick County sheriff, Kansas AG Vern Miller dies at 92

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Sedgwick County Sheriff and Kansas Attorney General Vern Miller has died at the age of 92. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, June 11 confirmed that it’d received word of Miller’s death.

Miller was made a sheriff in 1964 and served the leadership role for Sedgwick County until he won the election to become Kansas’ attorney general from 1971 to 1975. Miller was also the Democratic nominee when he ran for Kansas Governor in 1974.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Friday evening released the following statement in response to the news of Miller’s death.

“Vern Miller’s four years of service as Kansas Attorney General left an indelible mark on the office. I was fortunate to meet Vern a few times and understand how his career of service as a law enforcement officer and prosecutor earned him the moniker that became the subtitle of his biography: Legendary Kansas Lawman. I offer my condolences to Vern’s wife, Paula, his family, friends, former staff and colleagues.”

