Former Manhattan school para now faces 7 counts of child sexual exploitation

Former Northview Elementary para-educator Aaron Zachry is officially charged with 5 counts of...
Former Northview Elementary para-educator Aaron Zachry is officially charged with 5 counts of child sexual exploitation.
By Melissa Brunner
Updated: 22 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Prosecutors formally charged a former Manhattan elementary school paraprofessional with seven counts of child sexual exploitation.

Aaron Zachry, 31 worked at Northview Elementary school until the end of this school year.

Riley County police arrested him last week Friday, after responding to a complaint of a suspicious man at Northview Pool. RCPD says officers found nude photographs of minors on his cell phone, and booked him for one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Wednesday, RCPD said investigators learned of an incident in March, and arrested him on additional charges.

Riley Co. Attorney Barry Wilkerson told 13 NEWS that the complaint filed Friday added two counts considered “off-grid,” carrying a sentence up to 25 years in prison, if Zachry is convicted. The other five counts are considered “Level 5″ felonies.

USD 383 said Zachry had worked for the district since August 2018. He was jailed on $360,000 bond.

Since Zachry worked with local children, RCPD asked parents or anyone with additional information to contact them at 785-537-2112 or Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

