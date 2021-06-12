Community memorial held for those who lost loved ones during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Groups of people headed to Evergy plaza Saturday morning to never forget their loved ones who passed during the pandemic.

“It’s necessary, people need this. It’s important for us to be able to mourn, so we can move on,” said Tobias Schlingensiepen of First Congregational Church. He offered words of healing during the event.

A gong was struck six times to never forget the more than 600,000 lives lost to COVID-19. Valerie Ireland with Interim Healthcare joined with other health services, like Midland, Valeo, Life Connections, and more to let people mourn.

“Whether to COVID or other causes over the last year that people have suffered during this last year, we wanted people the time to gather so they could acknowledge their loved ones,” said Ireland.

She said a lot of people were unable to be with them for their last days.

“For many people, they couldn’t be with their loved one at the end. Funeral services were truncated during this time, so we wanted to have some opportunity to gather and remember those people.”

People were given the chance to say their name together, after a year of not having the chance to meet in close contact with others.

Schlingensiepen said, “What we really want to do is have the opportunity for people to come and say names of their loved ones and to kind of share in a minimal ritual that helps us to remember them all together.”

Evergy Plaza’s big screen showed the names of those who passed away repeatedly during the one-hour event.

Ireland and the members putting it together also wanted to recognize the work from first responders.

They say coming together, sharing their names, and speaking it out loud shows people are there to listen.

“This community cares about the people lost and it cares about the people who are grieving and we’re trying to find ways to mourn that will help us to live better and be better people,” said Schlingensiepen.

The one time event gave many the chance to never forget.

“This is a one-time event for us but I hope other places will pick this up and they’ll be other opportunities for people to gather,” said Ireland.

There are community resources available for those looking to speak with someone.

Interim: 785-272-1616

Midland: 785-232-2044 / www.midlandcareconnection.org

Valeo: 785-233-1730 / https://www.valeotopeka.org/

Life Connections: Vicki Walters (785-213-2342) Teresa McQuin (785-409-2764) Sherry Clayton (785-230-3756)

Good Grief 785-633-1629

Phelica Glass: 785-246-7703

Grief Share: www.griefshare.org

Center for loss and Life Transition: https://www.centerforloss.com/

You can check your local hospices for support groups.

