A comfortable night to keep the windows open

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You have to go back to June 4th where temperatures were cooler than 65° but we’ll have at least two night with low 60s for lows and possibly upper 50s including tonight. Good opportunity to give the AC a break and open the windows.

Highs temperatures will gradually get warmer tomorrow and Monday with highs in the low-mid 90s. The good news is humidity stays low. There remains uncertainty on the forecast beyond Monday as one model ushers in cooler air while the other model keeps it hot. Both models indicate Thursday being the hottest, it’s just a matter of how hot.

There aren’t any significant rain chances in the next 8 days including the chances that are indicated in the 8 day. There are also indications on one of the models there may be rain chances to end the week and into the weekend however with model inconsistencies will keep most of the chances out of the 8 day until there’s more clarity.

8 Day (WIBW)

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low 60s (upper 50s can’t be ruled out north). Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. East/southeast wind around 5 mph. With lower humidity heat indices shouldn’t be a factor in fact it may be dry enough to where the heat index is lower than the temperature in some spots.

Next week: Confidence is high that it’ll still be hot on Monday but then models diverge the rest of the week with temperatures (other than Thursday where will end up being the hottest day of the week). As of now the 8 day reflects more of a warmer bias so there’s a chance Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday are in the 80s but there’s also a chance mid-upper 90s are possible so be ready for both scenarios.

Taking Action:

While the humidity will be low for the next several days, it will still remain hot so keep up with your heat safety actions: Stay hydrated and stay safe.

You could even give your AC a break tonight and open the windows!



