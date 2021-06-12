Brewster 4 Art Show to display local art through June

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Art from local artists was on display at Brewster Place Friday.

The work of four professionals - Audrey Leamon, Bev Menninger, Beth Neuer, and Helen Patterson - currently fills Brewster Place’s Cultural Arts Center.

The collection includes works utilizing photography, water color, colored pencil, and oil.

The exhibit is open to the public Saturdays between 3-5 p.m. through the end of June. Masks are required for unvaccinated guests.

