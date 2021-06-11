Want to see Country Stampede for free? Sign up to volunteer!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thousands of people will head to Kicker Country Stampede June 24 to 26 at Heartland Motorsports Park. Pulling off an event like that requires a team effort, including volunteers.

The festival has partnered with the non-profit organization Top Teer to recruit up to 200 volunteers for the event. Top Teer Executive Director Conner England says volunteers will work four- to eight-hour shifts, covering a variety of tasks from parking to check-in to hospitality. In exchange, volunteers will get a wristband to attend the festival for free each day they volunteer, plus designated parking, festival swag, and access to a volunteer VIP area.

Sign up at www.topekavolunteers.org or www.topteertopeka.org.

Learn more from England and Top Teer president S.J. Hazim in their from Eye on Northeast Kansas.

