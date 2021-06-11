Alta Vista man arrested for burglary, confined to Riley Co. Jail

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Alta Vista has been arrested for burglary in Manhattan and remains in the Riley Co. Jail.

The Riley County Police Department says it arrested Seth N. Lightfoot, 27, of Alta Vista, on June 10, just after 9:30 p.m. near Kimball Ave. and Ivy Dr.

According to RCPD, Lightfoot was arrested for burglary; vehicle used to commit a felony, theft or sexually motivated crime and possession of marijuana.

RCPD said Lightfoot is currently confined to the Riley Co. Jail on a $5,000 bond.

