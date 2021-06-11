Two charged for Shepherd homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two suspects have been formally charged for the murder of Aaron Shepherd.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Brandon Croskey and Jeremy Volle for the recent homicide of Aaron Shepherd.

On May 27, 2021, Kagay said officers were sent to the area of 1100 SW 17th St. with reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, he said officers found Shepherd suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He said the investigation resulted in the arrest of both Croskey and Volle.

Kagay said Croskey’s charges include felony murder in the first degree, premeditated. He said Volle’s charges include felony murder in the first degree, premeditated, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Bond has been set for $1 million each.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of this case, anyone with information is encouraged to report it immediately.

